Lord Advocate asks court to correct legal ‘wrong turn’ affecting some rape cases

Scotland’s most senior law officer has appeared in court in front of an historic nine-judge bench arguing for a change to a decades-old rule affecting some rape cases which she claimed is an “error”.

Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain KC asked the judges at the Court of Session in Edinburgh to overturn the principle that what an alleged victim says about an alleged offence shortly after it has been committed cannot be used as evidence to corroborate those allegations.

The rule, dating back to the trial of Henry Morton for indecent assault in 1937, holds that statements made by alleged victims shortly after an alleged offence has been committed can only have a bearing on their consistency and credibility.

Such statements cannot, under the rule, have a bearing on whether the offence actually happened or who committed it, meaning that these details needs to be corroborated with separate evidence.

The matter is being brought in the wake of two sexual offences trials from last year that resulted in majority not proven verdicts.

The Lord Advocate told the court the Morton ruling was an “error” that broke with normal practice in Scotland up to that point, adding it resulted in Scots law falling “out of step with the rest of the commonwealth and Ireland”.

She referred to a survey of 2,000 reported cases and various legal authorities which she said supported her argument, adding that the Morton ruling had been made without reference to this “settled and substantial body of authority”.

She told the court: “If the court is satisfied that the common law has taken a wrong turn, it is the responsibility of the court to correct that error and, for the reasons which will be set out in these submissions, it is proper that it should do so now.”

The two-day hearing ends on Thursday.