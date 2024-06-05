King pays tribute to courage of veterans to mark 80th anniversary of D-Day

The King has paid tribute to the “courage, resilience and solidarity” of veterans as part of commemorations for the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

Charles joined the Prince of Wales, leading UK politicians and veterans at a major event in Portsmouth on Wednesday.

He told the crowd: “The stories of courage, resilience and solidarity we have heard today and throughout our lives cannot fail to move us, to inspire us and to remind us of what we owe to that great wartime generation.

The Prince of Wales delivered a reading at the event in Portsmouth (Leon Neal/PA)

“It is our privilege to hear that testimony, but our role is not purely passive.

“It is our duty to ensure that we and future generations do not forget their service and their sacrifice in replacing tyranny with freedom.”

In his programme notes for the event, the King spoke of his “profound admiration and respect” for those who took part in D-Day, adding: “It remains our solemn duty to continue to honour the outstanding gallantry, service and sacrifice of those who took part in that perilous mission.”

At the Portsmouth commemorations, William read an extract from the diary of Captain Alastair Bannerman of the Royal Warwickshire Regiment, a soldier who was part of D-Day, addressed to his wife on the morning of the landings.

He told the flag-waving crowd he was “deeply honoured” to be part of proceedings on Southsea Common and said “we will always remember those who served”.