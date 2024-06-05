Fact check: It is not clear how many delivery drivers are working illegally

Reform UK has published a video on TikTok claiming “around 50%” of fast food deliveries are carried out by illegal workers. The video was also uploaded to X and the political party’s other social media channels.

Evaluation

Evidence on the exact number of delivery drivers operating illegally is scarce.

Figures from the Home Office and media reports suggest some workers have been found to be working illegally, with one article saying that 42% of riders stopped during one enforcement operation in 2023 did not have correct documentation.

Reform did not provide a source to support its figure.

The facts

There have been recorded instances of delivery drivers working in the UK illegally.

Earlier this year, an investigation by the i newspaper found an illegal online marketplace where people could rent profiles from registered delivery company workers. This could allow them to bypass employment restrictions – such as having a criminal record or lacking the correct immigration status.

In 2023, the Reuters news agency reported that 42% of riders stopped by a British enforcement team over six days in April that year were found to be operating illegally, according to a freedom of information request.

The Home Office said 60 delivery company drivers were arrested during a crackdown in April 2023. This resulted in 44 people being detained “pending their removal from the UK”, with the other 16 released on immigration bail.

In November, the Government put out a statement saying 250 enforcement visits had been made in 2023, resulting in the arrest of more than 380 delivery drivers.

In April 2024, several food delivery companies, including Deliveroo, Uber Eats and Just Eat, told Government ministers they were clamping down on illegal workers through increased measures such as identity checks.

Reform UK was contacted but did not provide a source for the claim.

