Police officer sentenced for sending WhatsApp messages in support of Hamas

A 26-year-old police officer who posted WhatsApp messages in support of Hamas less than a month after the October 7 attack on Israel has been ordered to carry out unpaid community work.

West Yorkshire Police constable Mohammed Adil shared two images in support of the proscribed group just weeks after the attack which killed 1,200 people and saw another 250 taken hostage, Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard on Tuesday.

Last month, Adil pleaded guilty to two terror offences following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) and charging by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

The messages Adil shared on his WhatsApp stories on October 31 and November 4 last year show a Hamas fighter wearing a Hamas headband, prosecutor Bridget Fitzpatrick told the court.

The image posted on October 31 had writing on it saying: “Today is the time for the Palestinian people to rise, set their paths straight and establish an independent Palestinian state.”

It was said to be a quote from the leader of Hamas’s military wing, Mohammed Deif.

The image on November 4 had another message on it, saying: “We will hold accountable all those who occupied our lands and Allah will hold accountable all those who remained silent against this occupation and oppression.”

The second quote was said to be from Abu Ubaida, a spokesman for the Al-Qassam brigade – which is Hamas’s military wing.

Mohammed Adil was investigated after two colleagues reported the WhatsApp posts to superior officers (Victoria Jones/PA)

Two of Adil’s colleagues reported the images to their superior officers after discovering them on his WhatsApp stories, the prosecution said.

Adil, from Bradford, was arrested on November 6 and had his mobile seized.

He answered no comment to all questions during his interview.

Natalie Turner, mitigating, said prior internet searches conducted by Adil reflected his “personal interest” in the conflict and not support for Hamas, though he accepted this was the impression given by the images.

“He accepts that he had looked at, for example, Wikipedia pages of these people prior to this date,” she continued.

“He doesn’t seek to deny that in any way, but it was more in trying to understand the ongoing news reports that he was reading.”

Ms Turner added Adil has a Master’s degree, and a custodial sentence – even if suspended – could put at risk his plans to pursue a PhD.

Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring sentenced Adil to an 18-month community order, including up to 35 days of rehabilitation activity requirement and 160 hours of unpaid work along with the forfeiture of his mobile phone.

Mr Goldspring said there was “no need for this court to impose a custodial sentence, suspended or otherwise” as this would be “unnecessarily disproportionate”.

Adil was also ordered to pay £85 in costs and a £114 victim surcharge within 28 days.

In a statement after the sentencing, the CPS said: “Mohammed Adil understood that in sharing the images he did, it would arouse suspicion that he was showing support for a terrorist organisation.

“The CPS will not hesitate to work with the IOPC and police to prosecute these offences, regardless of the perpetrators position.”