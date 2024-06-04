Narrow Water Bridge project demonstrates improved Anglo-Irish relations – Martin

The Narrow Water Bridge project is an example of improved Anglo-Irish relations, Ireland’s deputy premier has said.

Micheal Martin said Brexit had cast “a long shadow” over relations but that there had been a stabilising in recent years.

He said that proof of improved relations was the Windsor Framework deal and the Narrow Water Bridge project.

The 106 million euro project, expected to be complete in 2027, will link the Mourne Mountains and the Cooley Peninsula, where Carlingford Lough meets the Newry River.

When complete, drivers, cyclists and pedestrians will be able to travel across the 195 metre cable-stayed bridge, from Cornamucklagh near Omeath in Co Louth to Narrow Water close to Warrenpoint, Co Down.

Speaking in Omeath at the announcement of the start of construction on the project, Mr Martin said it represented the aspirations of the Good Friday Agreement.

Irish premier Simon Harris said he looked forward to an “early engagement” with whoever was the British premier in July but said he would not comment on the British General Election.

Tanaiste Micheal Martin, centre left, and Taoiseach Simon Harris, centre right, were speaking in Omeath (Grainne Ni Aodha/PA)

“We certainly wouldn’t appreciate British politicians getting involved in our elections or giving their views, as some do from time to time,” Mr Harris said.

“But I think there is the grounds now through the Windsor Framework and the likes to really look at how we can continue to have a positive, constructive relationship with our nearest neighbour.

“I think we’ve seen some positive signs in recent months, for example, the ability for Britain to rejoin the Horizon programme so we can work on a research basis and have our best and our brightest on the two islands work together on some of the big challenges.

“Whoever the British people decide to elect to government and then ultimately as their prime minister, the Irish government will have close relations with them. I look forward to an early engagement with whoever the British prime minister is in July.”

Mr Martin said that Brexit had “cast a long shadow over British-Irish relationships”, but that there had been improvements.

“But over the last number of years, there’s been a steady setting down and improvement in the situation, manifesting in the Windsor Framework agreement, but also I think, in terms of how projects have kept going.

“What we’re witnessing here today, what we’re marking today is the Narrow Water Bridge project and the degree to which there was an openness to facilitating shared-island projects, on behalf of the British government on behalf of both traditions and communities in Northern Ireland, with the Irish government.”

He said they had “the strong potential for really driving forward relationships into the future”.

“I think projects like this, if we can keep them going, I think they’re the best method of resetting relationships between people and between communities from different traditions, and really developing the economic potential of the cross-border agenda,” he added.