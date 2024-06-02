I do not travel alone on public transport since death threats – Streeting

Wes Streeting has revealed he does not travel on public transport alone after receiving death threats over his stance on Gaza.

In an interview with The Mail on Sunday, the shadow health secretary said he has had to “change my movements, change my routine” over his position on Israel and the war.

He said: “It means I don’t travel at the moment on public transport alone.

“It’s really upset me, not much the fear for my safety, but for the last nine years I have really prided myself on the fact people see me on the Central Line into work; that they can walk up to me in Tesco and have a chat.”

The Ilford North MP also said that until now he has refused to change his approach, even after the murder of fellow Labour MP Jo Cox in 2016.

He added: “I don’t mind scrutiny. I don’t mind disagreement. That’s democracy.

“But no-one should be subjected to threats and intimidation. I’ve had a death threat since the war in Gaza broke out and I’ve had threats of violence.

“The irony is I’ve been highly critical of Israel. I have been a long-standing advocate for an independent Palestinian state.

“Where I draw the line is I don’t think that to be pro-Palestinian is to excuse or justify in any way the barbarity of October 7.”

Mr Streeting is being challenged in his Ilford North constituency by pro-Palestine independent candidate Leanne Mohamad.

The 41-year-old said: “There will be some people in my constituency who don’t feel we’ve been strong enough on Gaza and may not vote for me. But I think there are many more who are voting Labour because they want to bring an end to the chaos.”

Labour backs a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, but not the end of arms exports.

Leader Sir Keir Starmer has faced pressure from within the party to take a tougher line on Israel’s ongoing military operations and faced a rebellion from dozens of his own MPs late last year on the issue.