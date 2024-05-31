Express & Star
In Pictures: Parties show sweeter side as Sunak feeds lambs and Davey bakes cake

The Prime Minister bottle-fed lambs at a farm in Macclesfield while Sir Ed Davey donned a chef’s hat as General Election campaigning continued.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak bottle feeding lambs during a visit to Rowlinson’s Farm in Gawsworth, Macclesfield

Although the election campaign started on May 22, it became official on Friday with the reading of a royal proclamation announcing the dissolution of Parliament.

Rishi Sunak’s duties as the current Prime Minister were underlined at a morning press conference in which he detailed US-UK strikes on Houthi rebels, before he was back on the campaign trail in the afternoon feeding lambs on a visit to a farm in Macclesfield.

Sir Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrats, was cooking up a storm at High Beeches Primary School in Hertfordshire where he donned a chef’s hat and joined pupils for a baking lesson.

Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney, on a day when Labour focused its campaign north of the border, visited the Barrowfield community centre in Glasgow while Sir Keir Starmer outlined Labour’s six steps for change.

General Election campaign 2024
A royal proclamation being read on the steps of the Royal Exchange in the City of London to mark the dissolution of Parliament, ahead of the General Election on July 4 (PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak bottle feeding lambs during a visit to Rowlinson’s Farm, a dairy, beef, sheep farm in Gawsworth, Macclesfield
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak bottle-feeding lambs during a visit to Rowlinson’s Farm in Gawsworth, Macclesfield (Jonathan Brady/PA)
General Election campaign 2024
Mr Sunak grabs a brew with Rowlinson’s Farm owner Rachel Rowlinson (Jonathan/Brady)
General Election campaign 2024
Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey takes part in a baking lesson with pupils at High Beeches Primary School in Hertfordshire (Yui Mok/PA)
Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey taking part in a baking lesson with students from High Beeches Primary School during a half-term holiday camp in Hertfordshire
Sir Ed dons a chef’s hat as he rolls up his sleeves for the lesson (Yui Mok/PA)
General Election campaign 2024
Scottish National Party leader John Swinney sizes up the stock at Barrowfield community centre in Glasgow (Andrew Milligan/PA)
General Election campaign 2024
Mr Swinney browses the rails as he called on the next UK government to commit to an emergency budget (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer outlines Labour’s six steps for change in Scotland
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer outlines Labour’s six steps for change in Scotland (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
(Left to right) Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow secretary of state for energy security and net zero Ed Miliband at the Port of Greenock
Sir Keir was joined by Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar (second from left) and shadow secretary of state for energy security and net zero Ed Miliband (right) at the Port of Greenock (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Traditional Unionist Voice leader Jim Allister launches his party's campaign in Antrim
Traditional Unionist Voice leader Jim Allister launches his party’s campaign in Antrim (Liam McBurney/PA)
