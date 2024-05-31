In Pictures: Parties show sweeter side as Sunak feeds lambs and Davey bakes cake
The Prime Minister bottle-fed lambs at a farm in Macclesfield while Sir Ed Davey donned a chef’s hat as General Election campaigning continued.
Although the election campaign started on May 22, it became official on Friday with the reading of a royal proclamation announcing the dissolution of Parliament.
Rishi Sunak’s duties as the current Prime Minister were underlined at a morning press conference in which he detailed US-UK strikes on Houthi rebels, before he was back on the campaign trail in the afternoon feeding lambs on a visit to a farm in Macclesfield.
Sir Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrats, was cooking up a storm at High Beeches Primary School in Hertfordshire where he donned a chef’s hat and joined pupils for a baking lesson.
Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney, on a day when Labour focused its campaign north of the border, visited the Barrowfield community centre in Glasgow while Sir Keir Starmer outlined Labour’s six steps for change.