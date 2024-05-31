Charles and Camilla spend the day at the races

The King and Queen will be hoping their thoroughbred horse will bring them sporting glory when it joins the runners in one of racing’s prestigious events.

Charles and Camilla arrived at Epsom to see their horse Treasure race in The Oaks, a classic twice won by Queen Elizabeth II.

The royal couple were greeted by their racing adviser John Warren, who introduced them to senior executives from the racecourse before they made their way to the royal box.

Camilla is greeted with a kiss by John Warren, the King and Queen’s racing adviser (John Walton/PA)

Dunfermline in 1977 was the last horse to carry the royal colours to victory in a British classic, winning not only The Oaks but also the St Leger at Doncaster, in what was the late Queen’s silver jubilee year.

Queen Elizabeth II landed five classics in all, with Carrozza her first Oaks winner in 1957, while Charles and Camilla enjoyed a memorable first flat racing season last year, with Desert Hero winning at Royal Ascot before finishing third in the St Leger.

Treasure, owned by the King and Queen, was bred by Queen Elizabeth II, who was a passionate horse owner and racegoer during her 70-year reign.