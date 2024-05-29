Police search for father and son missing after hillwalking in Scottish Highlands

Police are asking for help to trace a father and his 12-year-old son who are missing after going hillwalking in the Scottish Highlands.

Tom Parry, aged 49 and his son Richie were due to return to their home in Cheshire on Wednesday after visiting Glen Nevis and Glencoe.

Their car was found in the Three Sisters car park in Glencoe where they stopped on Tuesday to go hillwalking.

Inspector Craig Johnstone of Police Scotland said: “Tom and Richie have not returned home as planned and extensive searches and enquiries are ongoing in the Glencoe area to locate them as soon as possible.

“I urge anyone who believes they may have seen or spoken to them to get in touch urgently.”

Mr Parry is described as around 5ft 10ins and of medium build with brown and grey curly hair. He may be wearing a black and orange jacket.

Richie is described as around 5ft and of slim build with light-brown hair. He could be wearing a bright orange jacket.