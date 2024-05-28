Express & Star
In Pictures: Making a splash and hitting the green on the campaign trail

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak unveiled a £2.4 billion tax break to help secure the support of pensioners, and Labour set out to woo business leaders.

Party leaders braved the rain as they continued on the General Election campaign trail after the bank holiday weekend.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey took a dive into Lake Windermere while paddleboarding as he outlined his party’s plan to tackle the sewage crisis, and Reform UK honorary president Nigel Farage said voting for the Conservative Party is a “wasted vote” as he set out Reform’s campaign agenda in Dover.

Nigel Farage poses for photographers in Dover after announcing Howard Cox as the Reform UK candidate (Gareth Fuller/PA)
SNP leader John Swinney was also under an umbrella when he arrived at the Moon Tell Me Truth Exhibition, a collection of poems from children in Gaza, at the Scottish Poetry Library in Edinburgh
SNP leader John Swinney was also under an umbrella when he arrived at the Moon Tell Me Truth Exhibition, a collection of poems from children in Gaza, at the Scottish Poetry Library in Edinburgh (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak picked a set of blue bowls for his turn on the green during a visit to Market Bosworth Bowling Club in Leicestershire (Aaron Chown/PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves were dwarfed by a turbine during a visit to Rolls-Royce’s educational training facility in Derby (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
During his visit to the Lake District, Sir Ed Davey said local environmental experts should be represented on water companies’ boards to ensure sewage spills are taken seriously
During his trip to the Lake District, Sir Ed Davey said local environmental experts should be represented on water companies’ boards to ensure sewage spills are taken seriously (Peter Byrne/PA)
Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron speaks to Wilfred Lazarus during a visit to The Fed, a social care charity for the Jewish community, in Manchester
Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron speaks to Wilfred Lazarus at The Fed, a social care charity for the Jewish community, in Manchester (Jon Super/PA)
Mr Sunak tried his hand at arts as well as sports when he decorated a plate during a visit to a pottery factory in Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire earlier on Tuesday (Aaron Chown/PA)
Club members prepared morning tea ahead of Mr Sunak’s visit to Market Bosworth Bowling Club (Aaron Chown/PA)
Best foot forward for Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross during the official launch of his party’s campaign at the Royal George Hotel in Perth (Andrew Milligan/PA)
