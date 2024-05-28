In Pictures: Making a splash and hitting the green on the campaign trail
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak unveiled a £2.4 billion tax break to help secure the support of pensioners, and Labour set out to woo business leaders.
Party leaders braved the rain as they continued on the General Election campaign trail after the bank holiday weekend.
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey took a dive into Lake Windermere while paddleboarding as he outlined his party’s plan to tackle the sewage crisis, and Reform UK honorary president Nigel Farage said voting for the Conservative Party is a “wasted vote” as he set out Reform’s campaign agenda in Dover.