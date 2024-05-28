Angela Rayner faces no further police action following ‘thorough’ investigation
The deputy Labour leader had faced an investigation over whether she broke electoral law.
Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner will face no further action following a police investigation into her living arrangements.
She had faced allegations she may have broken electoral law following a complaint from Tory deputy chairman James Daly.
A Greater Manchester Police spokesman said: “Following allegations about Angela Rayner MP, Greater Manchester Police has completed a thorough, carefully considered and proportionate investigation.
“We have concluded that no further police action will be taken.”