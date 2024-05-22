Express & Star
Paula Vennells apologises to subpostmasters at Post Office Horizon IT inquiry

Ms Vennells is giving evidence over the course of three days.

Former Post Office boss Paula Vennells (centre) arrives to give evidence to the Post Office Horizon IT inquiry

Disgraced ex-Post Office chief executive Paula Vennells has apologised for “all that subpostmasters and families… have suffered” as her evidence to the Horizon IT inquiry got under way.

The 65-year-old ordained priest told the inquiry she was “too trusting” at the beginning of her evidence on Wednesday.

She was given a self-incrimination warning by chairman Sir Wyn Williams, but told him: “Thank you Sir Wyn… I plan to answer all questions.”

Issuing a short statement at the beginning of the hearing, Ms Vennells said: “I would just like to say, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to do this, how sorry I am for all that subpostmasters and their families and others have suffered as a result of all of the matters that the inquiry is looking into.

“I followed and listened to all of the human impact statements and I was very affected by them.”

As his first major question to Ms Vennells, counsel to the inquiry Jason Beer KC said: “Do you think you are the unluckiest CEO in the United Kingdom?”

Ms Vennells replied: “As the inquiry has heard, there was information I wasn’t given and others didn’t receive as well.

“One of my reflections of all of this – I was too trusting.

“I did probe and I did ask questions and I’m disappointed where information wasn’t shared and it has been a very important time for me… to plug some of those gaps.”

