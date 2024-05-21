One dead and others injured after Heathrow flight hit by ‘severe turbulence’

A person has died after a flight from Heathrow Airport to Singapore “encountered severe turbulence”.

Singapore Airlines said several other people were injured in the incident involving Flight SQ321.

The flight, operated by a Boeing 777-300ER jet, departed at 10.17pm on Monday and was diverted to Bangkok, landing at 3.45pm local time (9.45am BST) on Tuesday.

There were 211 passengers and 18 crew on board.

Singapore Airlines said: “Singapore Airlines flight SQ321, operating from London Heathrow to Singapore on 20 May, encountered severe turbulence en-route.”

It added: “We can confirm that there are injuries and one fatality on board.”

The airline went on: “Singapore Airlines offers its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.

“Our priority is to provide all possible assistance to all passengers and crew on board the aircraft.

“We are working with the local authorities in Thailand to provide the necessary medical assistance and sending a team to Bangkok to provide any additional assistance needed.”

Tracking data published by FlightRadar24 shows the plane was cruising at an altitude of 37,000 feet over the Andaman Sea off the coast of Myanmar shortly after 9am BST when it sharply dropped by 6,000 feet.

Two British Airways cabin crew suffered broken legs when a flight from Singapore to Heathrow was affected by severe turbulence over the Bay of Bengal on June 28 last year.

A report by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch said “unsecured cabin crew were thrown around in the cabin”, resulting in two crew members being seriously injured and three sustaining minor injuries.

No passengers were hurt and the plane returned to Singapore.