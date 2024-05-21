Matt Chorley to host daytime politics show on BBC Radio 5 Live

Broadcaster and Have I Got News For You? regular Matt Chorley will leave Times Radio to front BBC Radio 5 Live’s new daytime politics show.

The move comes amid a number of changes at both radio stations, with veteran journalist and political commentator Andrew Neil set to join Times Radio as the UK and US general elections approach, while Nihal Arthanayake will leave his daytime 5 Live show after eight years.

Writing on X, Chorley described his decision to leave Times Radio for the BBC as “Another defection…”.

The broadcaster and stand-up comedian added: “After eight incredible years at The Times, including four years having the time of my life on Times Radio, I’m slightly stunned to be joining the amazing team at BBC Radio 5 Live to launch a brand new daily politics show in the autumn.

“It’s exactly 20 years since this Somerset boy arrived in London with his three A levels, 100 words per minute shorthand, vast collection of Elton John records and a dream. But I could never have dreamt that one day I’d make it to the actual BBC, and in a huge general election year too.”

The new show will start in September and “will bring a different perspective to national political commentary and coverage, in a huge year for UK and international politics”, according to the BBC.

The daytime show will air Monday to Friday in the afternoon and promises listeners a peek inside the heart of Westminster to help them better understand how politics shapes our daily lives.

Heidi Dawson, controller of BBC Radio 5 Live, said: “At a time when political engagement is more important than ever, this show will offer a unique opportunity for audiences to gain insight into the decisions shaping their lives. Matt has a unique talent that makes politics relevant, engaging and funny.

“From Westminster to local councils, no topic will be off-limits as the show seeks to inform, educate and empower listeners to actively participate in the democratic process.”

Chorley has just finished his third UK tour. His stand-up comedy show Matt Chorley: Poll Dancer, covered his two decades of reporting from Westminster in a humorous guide to winning and losing at the polls.