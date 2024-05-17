Harris expresses ‘deep concern’ to Israeli president

The Irish premier has expressed deep concern to the Israeli president about the “potential for catastrophe” in Rafah.

Taoiseach Simon Harris spoke by phone with president Isaac Herzog on Friday.

Mr Harris set out the Irish Government’s position on Gaza clearly, including a desire to see an immediate ceasefire as well as “urgent and unhindered access” for humanitarian aid.

Taoiseach Simon Harris told Israeli president Issac Herzog of his ‘deep concern about the potential for catastrophe in Rafah’ (Justin Tallis/PA)

In a statement, the Government said: “He expressed deep concern about the potential for catastrophe in Rafah.

“The Taoiseach expressed the view that peace and security for Israel and Palestine can only be built on a two-state solution. He also outlined Ireland’s intention to recognise the State of Palestine.

“The Taoiseach made clear Ireland’s abhorrence of Hamas and Ireland’s support for the immediate and unconditional release of hostages.”

Ireland is aiming to recognise Palestinian statehood by the end of the month.

Irish and Spanish officials have been in discussions with other European countries about making a joint recognition of the state of Palestine.