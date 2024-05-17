ChatGPT maker OpenAI and internet forum Reddit announce content deal

Internet forum Reddit has announced a partnership with ChatGPT maker OpenAI which will see the chatbot get access to Reddit content while also bringing AI tools to the social media platform.

Reddit said the deal, and the resulting boost in its ability to use large language models, machine learning and artificial intelligence, would allow it to “improve the user experience for everyone”.

The two companies confirmed the deal would see OpenAI bring Reddit content to ChatGPT and “new products”, and would help users discover and engage with Reddit communities by showing them Reddit content, particularly on recent topics sparking discussion on the site.

In addition, Reddit users and moderators will get access to new AI-powered features, with the site building tools on OpenAI’s platform of AI models.

Reddit also confirmed that OpenAI would become a Reddit advertising partner as part of the deal.

Steve Huffman, Reddit co-founder and the firm’s chief executive, said: “Reddit has become one of the internet’s largest open archives of authentic, relevant and always up-to-date human conversations about anything and everything.

“Including it in ChatGPT upholds our belief in a connected internet, helps people find more of what they’re looking for and helps new audiences find community on Reddit.”

Brad Lightcap, OpenAI’s chief operating officer, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Reddit to enhance ChatGPT with uniquely timely and relevant information, and to explore the possibilities to enrich the Reddit experience with AI-powered features.”

The content deal comes at a testing time for the AI and tech sector, with increasing concern being raised by copyright owners over their material being used by AI firms to develop and train their AI models.

On Thursday, Sony Music sent letters to major tech firms, including OpenAI, demanding to know if songs from their artists had been used to develop AI tools and models.

Legal challenges have also been brought in the US around whether it is a breach of copyright laws to train AI models on such content, with cases involving people such as Game of Thrones author George RR Martin already under way.

The conflict has seen tech firms look to strike partnerships and content deals with publishers – OpenAI has previously announced deals with Financial Times among others – in an effort to navigate the question around copyright infringement.

The debate comes as the pace of AI development refuses to slow down – both OpenAI and Google have this week unveiled substantial updates to their AI tools and models, with Microsoft and Apple both expected to do the same over the coming weeks.