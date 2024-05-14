Cameron condemns ‘appalling’ attacks on aid convoys by Israeli ‘extremists’

Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron said Israel must act to stop attacks on convoys carrying vital aid to Gaza.

The former prime minister said he would raise his concerns with Benjamin Netanyahu’s government following reports Israeli protesters blocked aid trucks, threw food packages onto the road and ripped open bags of grain.

The aid lorries were targeted at the Tarqumiya checkpoint in the West Bank as they came from Jordan on Monday.

Lord Cameron said: “Attacks by extremists on aid convoys en route to Gaza are appalling.

“Gazans are at risk of famine and in desperate need of supplies.

“Israel must hold attackers to account and do more to allow aid in – I will be raising my concerns with the Israeli government.”

The attack at the Tarqumiya checkpoint was the latest such incident following reports of highways being blocked earlier this month.