Presenter Kasia Madera involved in legal action against BBC is back on air

Kasia Madera, who is among senior female BBC journalists to have launched legal action against the broadcaster claiming a job application process was “rigged”, is back on air.

Her return to BBC News on Sunday was met with a flood of warm wishes from viewers and fellow presenters Martine Croxall and Karin Giannone, who are also part of the tribunal claim and hinted they may also soon be back on screen.

After her appearance, Ms Madera posted on X, formerly Twitter: “Thanks for all the lovely messages. It’s nice to be back.”

In response, Ms Croxall stated “There she is!” alongside a screengrab of Ms Madera, who she said was “back on” BBC News. Ms Croxall added that Ms Giannone “and I not far behind”.

In reply to a viewer who said they were looking forward to seeing her back, Ms Croxall said “hopefully you’ll find my humour undimmed!”.

Ms Giannone hailed Ms Madera’s return as “lovely news”.

The trio, along with Annita McVeigh, have launched an employment tribunal case against the BBC, alleging they were snubbed for chief presenter roles following the merger of the BBC’s News and World News channels.

Ms McVeigh, who returned to work on March 18 saying online that it “is so good to be bringing you the news again”, also posted it was “lovely to see my friend and colleague” back on air.

Earlier this month, the journalists were seen together as they attended preliminary hearings for their discrimination claims at the Central London Employment Tribunal.

They are expected to give evidence during their full employment tribunal which was set for March.

Ms Croxall and Ms McVeigh, who are both 55, plus Ms Madera, 49, allege discrimination on the grounds of age, sex, being a union member and wages.

Ms Giannone, 50, alleges discrimination based on age, sex and wages.

The BBC is resisting the women’s legal claim in which they allege they lost their jobs and were kept off air for a year when they challenged the process.

The women alleged they have been left to suffer victimisation, harassment and reputational damage.

After the preliminary hearing when the journalists who had previously reached settlements with the broadcaster were told they would not be able to bring a claim for equal pay, a BBC spokesman said: “We are pleased with the result and that the tribunal has accepted our position. We will not be commenting further at this stage.”

It is believed that the BBC’s position is that it had complied with equal pay legislation.

It is also understood the BBC is confident it applied a rigorous and fair recruitment process, and that all managers conducted that process properly.

The women applied for the new roles as BBC News chief presenters but lost out to successful applicants including Matthew Amroliwala.

Ms Croxall, who has worked for the BBC since October 1991, has been a chief presenter with the BBC News Channel and BBC World News since 2001. She has also appeared on BBC One network news bulletins.

Since March 2012, Ms Madera has been a chief presenter with the BBC News Channel and BBC World News, and also appeared on BBC1 network news bulletins.

Ms McVeigh, who has worked for the BBC since October 1995, has been a chief presenter with the BBC News Channel and BBC World News since 2006. She has also appeared on BBC network news.

Ms Giannone started working for the BBC in January 2005. She became a permanent staff member in April 2008 and has been a chief presenter on BBC World News and the BBC News Channel.