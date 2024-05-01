Second man held over death of Gogglebox star George Gilbey

A second man has been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter in connection with the death of Gogglebox’s George Gilbey, who fell through a plastic skylight while working on a roof.

Essex Police said that the 36-year-old suspect, from Witham, remains in custody and inquiries are ongoing.

The force previously arrested a 47-year-old man on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter and he was subsequently released under investigation.

A joint investigation by police and the Health and Safety Executive is ongoing.

Mr Gilbey, of Clacton-on-Sea, sustained traumatic injuries to his head and torso and died in Shoeburyness on March 27, an earlier inquest hearing was told.

Coroner’s officer Deborah Frost said the 40-year-old had been “working on a roof when he fell through a plastic skylight, landing on the ground below”.

Flowers outside EGL Homecare in Shoeburyness, where Gogglebox’s George Gilbey died after a fall (Sam Russell/PA)

Essex senior coroner Lincoln Brookes opened and then suspended the inquest, pending the outcome of a criminal investigation.

Mr Gilbey was best known for appearing on the Channel 4 series Gogglebox – where participants watch and comment on TV shows from the previous week.

He starred alongside his mother Linda McGarry and stepfather Pete McGarry, who died aged 71 in 2021.

The reality star also appeared on the 14th series of Celebrity Big Brother in 2014, reaching the final.