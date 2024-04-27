‘Unacceptable harassment’ of Rees-Mogg criticised after protesters hound the MP

Protesters who hounded Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg after he spoke at Cardiff University have been criticised for their “shrill intimidatory idiocy”.

Concerns were raised over the “unacceptable” harassment of politicians after footage showed the Tory MP being chased by a shouting crowd of demonstrators as he was escorted to a waiting car by eight security guards.

The activists hurled abuse at the MP as they waved Palestinian flags, while security staff could be seen warding off people trying to rush him.

The former business secretary had been speaking at the Welsh university’s Conservative association on Friday.

Conservative Party chairman Richard Holden wrote on social media site X: “How silly of these morons – whatever they think their cause is, they do it a disservice.

“I’m sure @Jacob_Rees_Mogg will have taken it in his stride but no elected politician should have to put up with this shrill intimidatory idiocy.”

Jo Stevens, Labour’s shadow Welsh secretary, said: “Concerned by footage of Jacob Rees-Mogg’s treatment by protesters in Cardiff.

“I disagree with him on almost everything, but we cannot accept a culture of intimidation in our politics.

“The right to lawful protest is sacrosanct, but harassment and intimidation is unacceptable.”

The protest was organised by Welsh Underground Network and Cardiff Communists, with the former tweeting afterwards: “We helped organise a demonstration against this imperialist politician.

“We managed to block the doors, shutting them inside for several (hours).

“Mogg left under a barrage of our anger, anger at his zionism, anger at his cruelty to the working class, anger at his very existence.”

Sir Jacob was filmed being bundled into a security vehicle, as one protester draped himself over the car’s bonnet before being pulled away by guards.

The Tory former Cabinet minister said: “It was a legitimate and peaceful if noisy protest.

“The Cardiff University security team was exemplary in allowing a lawful protest while keeping everyone safe.

“Universities ought to be bastions of free speech and as both the protesters and I were able to give our views without fear or intimidation the proper traditions of adversarial debate were upheld.”