Man, 69, arrested on suspicion of murdering retired postmistress in 2013

A man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of 86-year-old widow Una Crown, who was found dead in her bungalow in 2013.

The retired postmistress was found in a pool of blood and with her clothing burnt in her hallway in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire.

Her death was initially treated as an accident when she was found by emergency workers on January 13, after family and neighbours became concerned for her welfare.

A murder investigation was launched four days later.

Cambridgeshire Police said on Monday that a 69-year-old man from Wisbech has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Ms Crown 11 years ago.

The force said that the suspect, who was arrested on Monday morning, remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough.