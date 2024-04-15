Lord Cameron dismisses idea of serving under Starmer’s Labour

Lord Cameron has dismissed suggestions that Sir Keir Starmer should ask him to stay on as Foreign Secretary in a Labour administration.

The former prime minister said he was a Conservative and “proud to be working for a Conservative government”.

Lord Cameron’s allies including former chancellor George Osborne and ex-communications chief Andy Coulson have suggested that the Foreign Secretary should remain in post due to his clout on the world stage at a time of international crisis.

Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer on the BBC1 current affairs programme, Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

Mr Osborne had made the suggestion on his Political Currency podcast, which he hosts with former Labour minister Ed Balls, although he acknowledged it was a “totally wacky idea” .

On ITV’s Good Morning Britain, presenter Mr Balls asked Lord Cameron if he would accept the job under Sir Keir.

But Lord Cameron said: “There’s absolutely no prospect of that happening. I’m a Conservative and I’m proud to be working for a Conservative Government.”

He added: “I’m very happy to be serving under Rishi Sunak. I’m a Conservative. I work for Conservative governments. I did lead a coalition government, but that’s as far as I’m taking it.”

He also rejected the notion of a return to No 10 as Mr Sunak battles an opinion poll deficit and unease within the Tory ranks about the party’s electoral prospects.

Asked under what circumstances he would consider a return as prime minister, Lord Cameron told Sky News: “No, I’m not applying for this job. I’m very happy to be working as Foreign Secretary. Rishi is an excellent boss.

“He knows his own mind. He’s always the best briefed person in the room.

“He’s got a phenomenal brain and on issues like this, actually, you know, he’s a brilliant diplomat as well as a great leader. So it’s a pleasure to work for him.”

Asked when Mr Sunak should call an election, Lord Cameron said: “Whenever he thinks it’s right.”

The last peer to serve in No 10, Sir Alec Douglas-Home, renounced his hereditary peerage shortly after taking office in 1963 and found a seat in the Commons.

The Marquess of Salisbury, who retired in 1902, was the last premier to lead a government from the Lords.