What the papers say – April 14

A wide range of stories occupy the early front pages of Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Telegraph focuses on rising tensions in the Middle East as it leads on Iran launching a “swarm of kamikaze drones” towards Israel.

Matters closer to home occupy other early edition front pages, the Mail on Sunday saying Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner is facing more pressure over her tax affairs.

The Sunday Express also concentrates on the opposition as it says a civil war from a potential race to replace Ms Rayner could damage Labour’s election hopes.

Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch calls for a review into public bodies and their policies on transgender issues on the front of The Sunday Times.

The Independent reports that refugees from Ukraine were sent to live with criminals as part of a government scheme.

Hundreds of children have been sent to unregulated care homes due a shortage of local authority options, according to The Observer, which is one of several papers to feature the fatal mass stabbing in Australia.

The Sun on Sunday also features the Sydney attack, but leads on Simon Cowell showing support for Amanda Holden in a “bust-up” with Sharon Osbourne.

The Sunday Mirror focuses on videos posted on YouTube by the Duchess of Sussex’s brother.

Former Manchester United footballer Patrice Evra features on the front of the Sunday People on a late night out in the city.

And the Daily Star Sunday focuses on family pets becoming addicted to television.