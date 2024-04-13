Rob McElhenney has ‘no words’ for Wrexham enjoying another promotion

Rob McElhenney has said he has “no words” for his club Wrexham after they were promoted in the English Football League.

The It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia creator, 46, co-owns the club with fellow Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds.

They previously secured promotion to League Two last year, and a victory over Forest Green Rovers on Saturday means they will play in League One next season, as they cannot now finish below the top three automatic promotion places.

Reacting to the Welsh team beating Forest Green 6-0, McElhenney wrote on social media site X saying: “No words” along with a heart emoji.

While watching the match he also hailed Paul Mullin, who scored twice.

McElhenney wrote: “This may be my favourite goal of his. Not a game winner or anything fancy. Just perseverance, hustle and grit.

“@PMullin7 knows the people in that stadium didn’t pay their hard-earned wage to watch guys give 95%. They deserve 100% and he gives it to them All. The. Time. ”

The actor had previously let the Wrexham striker Paul Mullin convalesce at his home in the US when he was injured last year.

Since McElhenney and Deadpool star Reynolds’ takeover in February 2021, they have contributed to worldwide attention for the team.

The FX documentary show Welcome To Wrexham, which has had two seasons with a third series to air in May, has earned five Emmys including outstanding unstructured reality programme.

In 2022, McElhenney and Reynolds were honoured by the Welsh Government, the Football Association of Wales and S4C for promoting the country and its language with the Dragon Award.

The football club has also seen recent royal visits from the Prince of Wales and the King and Queen, following the actors becoming owners.