Scottish Commonwealth body proposes ‘cost-effective’ plan for 2026 games

Scotland’s Commonwealth Games body has developed a “cost-effective” way to host the beleaguered 2026 event in Glasgow which would not require “significant public investment”.

Commonwealth Games Scotland (CGS) commissioned a feasibility study in December after the Australian state of Victoria pulled out last summer.

The study helped to develop the proposals, which CGS said could be run for between £130 and £150 million and could bring in more than £100 million, with existing sports facilities to be used instead of the creation of purpose-built arenas and athletes to be housed in local hotels rather than an athletes’ village.

The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) has said it will provide £100 million for the chosen host nation, while the remaining budget will be funded by ticket sales and broadcasting rights, CGS said.

The usual programme, however, would need to be cut down to between 10 and 13 events.

When Glasgow last hosted the Games in 2014, 18 events were contested.

A final decision on the host nation is due to be made by the CGF next month, with reports on Friday suggesting the city could be a back-up option “should a viable alternative fail to materialise”.

Ian Reid CBE, the chair of CGS, said: “We know how important the Commonwealth Games is for athletes, sports and supporters, and we remain concerned about the impact the ongoing uncertainty around 2026 is having on everyone concerned.

“It is vital that a Games takes place in this cycle, and we are hopeful that a positive outcome can be delivered through the CGF’s discussions with other nations.

“We also wanted to ensure that we had left no stone unturned in the search for solutions, should a viable alternative fail to materialise, but recognised the need for a model that did not rely on large public investment.

“Glasgow has a fantastic track record of delivering large sporting events within sensible budgets, with world class facilities and expertise already in place as a legacy of the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games a decade ago.

“We believe our concept provides the CGF with a viable, cost-effective and exciting solution which importantly won’t involve significant sums of public funding.”