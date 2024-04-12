Police investigating whether Angela Rayner broke electoral law

Police are investigating claims that Angela Rayner may have broken electoral law over information she gave about her living situation a decade ago.

It comes after James Daly, deputy chairman of the Conservative Party, made Greater Manchester Police (GMP) aware of neighbours contradicting Ms Rayner’s statement that her property, separate from her husband’s, was her main residence.

GMP previously said it would not be investigating the allegations, but following a complaint from Mr Daly, the police confirmed it had opened an investigation.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We’re investigating whether any offences have been committed.

“This follows a reassessment of the information provided to us by Mr Daly.”

Ms Rayner has faced scrutiny about whether she paid the right amount of tax on the 2015 sale of her council house because of confusion over whether it was her principal residence.

Ms Rayner has rejected the allegation.