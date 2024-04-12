Police constable cleared of attempted rape of fellow officer in hotel room

A police constable accused of a sex attack on a fellow officer in a hotel room has been cleared of attempted rape.

Sussex Police officer Daniel Julian, 46, denied using force or trying to rape the woman at a hotel in Kent on August 17 2021.

Jurors at Lewes Crown Court returned a not guilty verdict on all three counts of sexual assault, causing a woman to engage in sexual activity without consent and attempted rape following a five-day trial.

Julian, of Pulborough, West Sussex, has been suspended from police duty since he was charged over the incident in April 2023.