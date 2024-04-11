Victim of Westminster stabbing murder named by police

A woman who died following a stabbing in London has been named as detectives continue to appeal for information.

A murder investigation was launched after police forced entry to a property in Stanhope Place, Bayswater, at approximately 8.30am on Monday, April 8.

Officers were contacted on Sunday by friends of Kamonnan Thiamphanit who were concerned about her welfare.

Inside they discovered the body of 27-year-old who had suffered from stab injuries.

Ms Thiamphanit, known to her friends as Angela, lived at the address where neighbours told the Telegraph they heard two “high-pitched screams” hours before her body was found.

Police at the scene (Wiliam Warnes/PA)

Detective Chief Inspector Adam Clifton, who leads the investigation, said: “My team continues to work tirelessly to piece together the events that led to Kamonnan’s murder.

“I would like to thank local residents for their patience while we have gone about our work at the scene.

“I would appeal to anyone who has information that could assist us, no matter how insignificant you think that may be, to come forward and speak to us.

“Kamonnan’s family and friends have been devastated by this murder and we must ensure whoever is responsible is held to account.”

There has been no arrest and inquiries continue.