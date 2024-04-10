Woman pleads guilty to preventing the burial of two babies

A woman has pleaded guilty to preventing the decent burial of two babies at a home in south Wales, but her former partner will face trial later this year.

Egle Zilinskaite, 30, and Zilvinas Ledovskis, 49, are charged with two counts of concealing the birth of a child and two counts of preventing the lawful and decent burial of a dead body.

The pair appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on Wednesday, where they spoke through an interpreter to enter their pleas.

Zilinaskaite, of Crwys Road in Cardiff, entered guilty pleas on all four counts, but Ledovskis, of Phoebe Road in Swansea, pleaded not guilty.

The charges relate to the discovery of two babies at an end-of-terrace home in Maes-Y-Felin, Wildmill, Bridgend, in November 2022.

The two children, referred to as Baby A and Baby B in court, died some time between January 1 2017 and November 26 2022.

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke, the Recorder of Cardiff, set Ledovskis’s trial date for November 25.

Zilinskaite’s case has been adjourned until December 5, after Ledovskis’s trial has concluded.

Both have been released on conditional bail.

They have both been ordered not to contact each other, must report to a local police station and not apply for or hold any passports or travel documents.