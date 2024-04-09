What the papers say – April 9

A range of stories occupy the front pages of Tuesday’s newspapers with Labour’s plans and health issues taking centre stage.

The Times and the Financial Times focus on Labour’s plans to close loopholes surrounding “non-dom” taxpayers.

The Guardian turns its focus to senior figures from the last Labour government, who have issued a call to Sir Keir Starmer to place a Sure Start-style programme at the heart of his election promises.

The Daily Mirror concentrates on shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves’ pledge to fund the NHS with funds raised by a crackdown on “tax dodgers”.

The NHS also features on the front of the Daily Express which calls for an end to long trips for cancer treatment.

The Daily Telegraph also looks at an NHS report which says transitioning children “must not be rushed”.

The i looks further afield with a piece on Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron, who has warned America that funds must be boosted to aid Ukraine.

The Independent also looks abroad, giving its front page over to a single picture and a call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The Daily Mail turns the spotlight on the number of council “fat cats” paid more than £150,000 per year as bills for local taxpayers soar.

The Metro writes on the toxins which take “centuries” to break down that have been found in British food.

The Sun leads on Coronation Street’s Claire Sweeney, who is reportedly dating boxer Ricky Hatton.

And the Daily Star suggests camels could replace more flatulent cows.