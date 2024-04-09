Two in court after remains of a woman found in Croydon park

Two people have appeared in court charged with murder after the remains of a woman were found in a Croydon park.

The remains of Sarah Mayhew, 38, from Croydon, were found in Rowdown Fields in New Addington, south London, last Tuesday.

Gemma Watts, 48, and Steve Samson, 44, are charged with murdering Ms Mayhew at some point between March 8 and April 2 this year and preventing the lawful and decent burial of a body within the same time period.

Police cordon in Rowdown Fields, a park in Croydon, south London, where human remains were found (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Samson, of Burnell Road, Sutton, has also been charged with three counts of making indecent images of a child during those dates.

The two defendants appeared in custody together at Bromley Magistrates’ Court via video link from a south London police station.

They spoke only to confirm their names, dates of birth and addresses.

Watts is from Holmbury Grove, Croydon.

Police were called to reports of possible human remains at 9am last Tuesday and the defendants were arrested on Saturday.

They remain in custody and will next appear at the Old Bailey on April 11.