Two charged with murder after remains of woman found in Croydon park

Two people have been charged after the remains of a woman were found in a Croydon park, police said.

Gemma Saundercock, 48, and Steve Samson, 44, were arrested on Saturday and charged with murder and the prevention of the lawful and decent burial of a body.

Samson, of Burnell Road, Sutton, has also been charged with three counts of making indecent images of a child.

However, the charges are unconnected with the murder investigation at present, the Metropolitan Police said.

Police cordon at the scene in Rowdown Fields (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The body of Sarah Mayhew, 38, from Croydon, was found in Rowdown Fields in New Addington, south London, after police were called to reports of possible human remains at 9am last Tuesday.

Saundercock, of Holmbury Grove, Croydon, and Samson will appear in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Ms Mayhew’s family have been informed of the charges and are being supported by officers, the force added.

Commander Andy Brittain, who leads policing in Croydon, said: “I would like to thank the detectives and officers across the Met whose expertise continues to enable this speedy and thorough investigation.

“The local community has also offered much support during this time, as officers carried out this vital work, and we are very appreciative of their efforts.

“My sincere condolences are with Sarah’s family, and we will continue to support them as the investigation progresses.”