Sunak and Zelensky congratulate new Irish leader

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has congratulated new Irish premier Simon Harris on his appointment.

Mr Harris became Ireland’s youngest Taoiseach on Tuesday, taking over from Leo Varadkar.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Mr Sunak said: “As the closest of neighbours, I look forward to forging even stronger ties between our two countries so we can deliver for people across these isles.”

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris also congratulated the new Taoiseach, adding: “I wish him all the best as he settles into the role and look forward to working together as we further strengthen UK-Ireland cooperation.”

The president of the European Commission has expressed “warmest congratulations” to Mr Harris.

In a post on X, Ursula von der Leyen said they would meet on Thursday and added: “We will work hand in hand to deliver for the people of Ireland, and for Europe as a whole.

European Council president Charles Michel wished Mr Harris success in his new role. He said: “Looking forward to collaborating closely with you.”

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky also paid tribute to the new Irish leader and said: “We value our partnership and thank Ireland for its consistent support as Ukraine defends itself against Russian aggression and pursues EU accession.”

Ireland has welcomed more than 100,000 refugees from Ukraine since the war began.

Mr Zelensky added: “I am confident that our active bilateral cooperation strengthens security for both nations and throughout all of our Europe.”

UK Labour party leader Sir Keir Starmer posted on social media: “Congratulations to Simon Harris on becoming Ireland’s Taoiseach.

“On behalf of the UK Labour Party, I wish him well and look forward to working together as we seek to strengthen the ties of friendship between our two countries.”