Date set for trial of Mohammed Al Fayed’s daughter on robbery charge

A trial date has been set in the case of Mohammed Al Fayed’s daughter, who has been charged with robbing her brother of his phone.

Camilla Fayed, 39, is said to have robbed Omar Fayed of his £1,900 iPhone in the gym of the family’s Grade I listed estate, Barrow Green Court, near Oxted in Surrey, on May 18 2020.

Her husband, Mohamed Esreb, 43, Matthew Littlewood, 34, and Andrew Bott, 52, are also accused of a single count of robbery in relation to the alleged incident.

During a hearing at Guildford Crown Court on Tuesday, Judge Patricia Lees set a trial date for February 3 next year.

The trial is expected to last three weeks.

Fayed and Esreb, of Park Lane, central London, and Bott, of Coppice Wood, County Durham, will next appear at the same court on May 3 for a plea hearing.

Littlewood, of Haydock Road, Colburn, North Yorkshire, will be arraigned at a later date.