Man wanted for stabbing Bradford woman on bail for threats to kill

A man wanted for fatally stabbing a woman who was pushing her baby in a pram is on bail for assaulting and threatening to kill her, it has emerged.

A police manhunt is under way for Habibur Masum who is suspected of the murder of 27-year-old Kulsuma Akter who was stabbed several times in the Westgate area of Bradford city centre on Saturday afternoon.

Despite the efforts of medics, she died in hospital later. Her child was unharmed.

Masum, 25, was conditionally bailed by Manchester Magistrates’ Court in November, despite prosecutors objecting to his release, the PA news agency understands.

Masum pleaded not guilty to both offences at a hearing on November 27 last year and was ordered not to contact Ms Akter, it is understood.

His bail conditions also prevented him from contacting a second person, or visiting a particular address.

The scene in Bradford city centre where Kulsuma Akter was stabbed (Dave Higgens/PA)

Court documents show that Masum, whose address was listed as Oldham, Greater Manchester, was charged with threatening to kill Ms Akter on November 24 and assaulting her on November 23. Both offences were alleged to have happened in Manchester.

Both West Yorkshire Police and Greater Manchester Police have referred themselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct watchdog over previous contact with Masum and Ms Akter.

Police had previously confirmed the couple were known to each other.

Masum was last seen on Saturday, getting off a bus before walking in the direction of Bradford Moor Park in the city.

West Yorkshire Police said a 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender after raids were carried out in Burnley, Oldham and Chester.

Renewing his appeal to the public for information for information on the suspect, Assistant Chief Constable Damien Miller said: “I believe him to still be in the country at this moment in time.”

Police said anyone who sees Masum should call 999 “as a matter of urgency”.

Officers were called to the scene in the West Yorkshire city at 3.21pm on Saturday.

The woman was with a friend outside a convenience store when she was attacked, a shopkeeper who tried to help said.

“I was sitting in my shop and heard screaming,” Geo Khan said.

“I came out and I tried to check the pulse. There was no pulse.

“Blood was all over on the floor and there were stab wounds in her neck.”

Masum, who reportedly fled the scene, was last seen on Saturday at 3.30pm, when he was captured on CCTV getting on a bus at Market Street, before getting off at 3.42pm on Killinghall Road walking towards Bradford Moor Park.

His Facebook page states he is from Sylhet, Bangladesh, and he is believed to be in the UK on a student visa, and later a post-graduate visa after he obtained his degree.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he studied for a masters in marketing and digital marketing at the University of Bedfordshire between 2021 and 2023.

Masum has documented his life in the UK with social media videos of him picking out clothes for children and adults in Primark, building baby furniture, and flying to Europe.

Days before the attack, he posted a picture of him posing with a woman and baby beneath a sign that reads “love”.

On September 26 last year, he shared a photo holding a new born in his arms in a hospital, with the caption “I have become the father of a Son. Both mother and child are alright now. Pray for my baby boy.”