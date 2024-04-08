Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games ‘contributed £1.2bn to UK economy’

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games contributed approximately £1.2 billion to the UK economy, new figures say.

Nearly half of that sum was created in the West Midlands as the biggest multi-sport event to be held in England since the London 2012 Olympics brought together 6,600 athletes and team officials from across 72 Commonwealth nations and territories.

There was also £79.5 million in social value, according to an evaluation published by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

Sports minister Stuart Andrew said the figures show the Games, staged between July 28 and August 8, “was a record-breaking event that is still having a positive impact on the region two years on”.

The Commonwealth flag is brought out during the opening ceremony (David Davies/PA)

Memorable moments included Ozzy, a 10ft mechanical bull named after the Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne, entering the Alexander Stadium during the opening ceremony – and the largest ever fully integrated programme of Para sport.

The Games was supported by the Business and Tourism Programme (BATP) – the first economic legacy programme to be aligned to a Commonwealth Games.

It was delivered by the West Midlands Growth Company in collaboration with the Government, Visit Britain and the West Midlands Combined Authority, the programme aimed to capitalise on the “halo effect” of the Games by boosting trade, investment and tourism.

But in September 2023, Max Caller – a former adviser to Birmingham City Council – described hosting the event as “a step too far” after the authority announced it is effectively bankrupt.

Mr Caller, a former non-executive director of the council who was appointed by the Government in 2019 to help solve its financial issues, told the BBC’s Today programme he and others had advised the council not to host the Games in the city in 2022 and instead focus on existing “serious problems”.

His comments came after the council, Europe’s largest local authority, issued a section 114 notice, meaning that all new spending will stop immediately and is likely to lead to cuts of several services.

The DCMS said the Games were delivered on time and under budget, with £70 million of surplus funding reinvested in the West Midlands region.

This was part of the Commonwealth Games Legacy Enhancement Fund to support business growth, inspire young people through sport participation programmes and youth projects, and financially support grassroots organisations.

Visitors also flocked to Birmingham, which saw a 6% increase in numbers when compared to pre-pandemic levels.

There were also global TV views of 834.9 million, more than 215 million digital views and 141 million interactions on social media.

The West Midlands also saw a 27% increase in foreign direct investment projects between 2021/22 and 2022/23.

The report also found that the Games could lead to more than £150 million of further social value in the longer term, largely due to the increased future earnings among those trained as part of the Games.

A view of the crowd in the stands before the closing ceremony (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Mr Andrew is attending Sport Accord World Sport and Business Summit this week, which brings together global sport business leaders and is being hosted at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham.

He said: “With over 1.5 million tickets sold, the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games was a record-breaking event that is still having a positive impact on the region two years on.

“This report shows that hosting major sporting events in this country boosts growth, creates jobs and has a lasting social impact for communities and some of the world’s best athletes will once again descend on Birmingham for the European Athletics Championships in 2026.”

Commonwealth Games Federation president Chris Jenkins called the tournament “a spectacular, record-breaking Games that created iconic moments on and off the field” including awarding more medals to women than men.

Describing it as “so much more than 11 days of sporting competition”, he said: “It drove trade and inward investment, created jobs and boosted tourism, with visitor numbers to Birmingham and the West Midlands in 2022 the highest on record.

“From increased civic pride and social cohesion, to promoting community sport participation, the Games were truly transformational.”

Upgrades were made to Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium, which is now open for community use and is to host the European Athletics Championships in 2026.

The 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup and the 2028 Uefa European Championships across the UK and Ireland are some of the major sporting events which are to be hosted on home shores in the coming years.