Activists clash over gender ideology at Edinburgh demonstrations

Let Women Speak and Cabaret Against the Hate Speech clashed during a rally on gender in Edinburgh on Saturday.

Published
Last updated
Let Women Speak rally

Gender-critical activists and counter-protesters clashed in the Scottish capital in a dispute over gender ideology, women’s rights and transgenderism.

Let Women Speak (LWS), an organisation described by supporters as a gender-critical feminist campaign, led a rally outside The Royal Scottish Academy in Edinburgh on Saturday.

The rally, which began around 1pm, was led by Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, sometimes known as Posie Parker.

Let Women Speak rally
Transgender rights counter-protesters at the Let Women Speak rally, outside The Royal Scottish Academy in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)

They were met by opposition from various pro-transgender groups, including Cabaret Against the Hate Speech (CAHS), who led the counter-protest.

Both events remained peaceful, with no arrests made, according to Police Scotland.

During a speech at the rally, Ms Keen-Minshull described transitioning children as “profound abuse”.

She later called Scotland’s hate crime laws “preposterous”.

Let Women Speak rally
People take part in the Let Women Speak rally in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)

Counter-protesters held a number of placards, banners and flags, denouncing LWS’s standpoint and chanting pro-transgender messages.

A CAHS spokesperson said it “stands in solidarity with the trans community across the globe, who are facing unprecedented levels of violence, hatred and harassment”.

The spokesperson added: “Our community showed up. We laughed, we sang, we danced, we shared out stories and a message of joy and resistance to hate.

“None of us [are] free until all of us are free. LGB with the T, now and forever.”

