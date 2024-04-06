Activists clash over gender ideology at Edinburgh demonstrations

Gender-critical activists and counter-protesters clashed in the Scottish capital in a dispute over gender ideology, women’s rights and transgenderism.

Let Women Speak (LWS), an organisation described by supporters as a gender-critical feminist campaign, led a rally outside The Royal Scottish Academy in Edinburgh on Saturday.

The rally, which began around 1pm, was led by Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, sometimes known as Posie Parker.

Transgender rights counter-protesters at the Let Women Speak rally, outside The Royal Scottish Academy in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)

They were met by opposition from various pro-transgender groups, including Cabaret Against the Hate Speech (CAHS), who led the counter-protest.

Both events remained peaceful, with no arrests made, according to Police Scotland.

During a speech at the rally, Ms Keen-Minshull described transitioning children as “profound abuse”.

She later called Scotland’s hate crime laws “preposterous”.

People take part in the Let Women Speak rally in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)

Counter-protesters held a number of placards, banners and flags, denouncing LWS’s standpoint and chanting pro-transgender messages.

A CAHS spokesperson said it “stands in solidarity with the trans community across the globe, who are facing unprecedented levels of violence, hatred and harassment”.

The spokesperson added: “Our community showed up. We laughed, we sang, we danced, we shared out stories and a message of joy and resistance to hate.

“None of us [are] free until all of us are free. LGB with the T, now and forever.”