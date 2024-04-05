Police to continue search for missing man who disappeared after night out

Police are continuing to search for a man who has not been seen for over a month after disappearing while on a night out with friends.

Jack O’Sullivan, 23, was last seen at around 3.15am on March 2 in the area of Brunel Lock Road and Brunel Way in Bristol.

Specialist divers from Avon and Somerset Police have been searching the River Avon and the Cumberland Basin area for Mr O’Sullivan.

Detective Inspector Jason Chidgey, who is leading the investigation, said: “This is an incredibly difficult and distressing time for Jack’s family and friends and we are continuing our efforts to try and find him.

“It has been one month since Jack was last seen down in the Cumberland Basin area and we continue to appeal for anyone who may have been driving along these roads and may have seen something, or have dashcam footage if they did not see it themselves.

“If you live in the area and have CCTV or video doorbells, please check back to Saturday March 2 and see if you notice anything or anyone meeting Jack’s description.

Jack O’Sullivan has been missing since March 2 which police say is ‘out of character’ for the 23-year-old (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)

“The smallest bit of information could make a huge difference in our investigation so, even if you don’t think it is important, we encourage people to still get in touch with us.

“We are keeping an open mind about where Jack is but this is very out of character for him and we have been working hard to track his movements that night.

“Detectives have carried out extensive CCTV trawls, house-to-house enquiries, we have deployed a specialist dive team to search the basin and the wider River Avon – due to Jack’s proximity to the river when he was last seen – and have been looking at his phone and why that was active after his last confirmed sighting.”

Mr O’Sullivan is described as white, around 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build, with short, brown hair.

He was wearing a quilted green/brown Barbour jacket, a beige woollen jumper, navy chinos and brown leather trainers with white soles.