Three men ‘mistakenly’ cleared by jury lose High Court challenge over detention

Three men accidentally cleared of killing a man due to a jury forewoman “mistake” have lost a High Court bid to challenge their ongoing detention in prison.

In January, brothers Paul and Matthew Yusuff and their friend Moussa Traore were initially unanimously acquitted by jurors of offences relating to the fatal stabbing of 32-year-old Adrian Keise outside Waterloo station in London.

Within minutes of the not guilty verdicts being delivered, the jury at the Old Bailey were reconvened after a judge received a note indicating jurors had not all agreed on their decisions.

When the jury forewoman was asked by Judge Charles Gratwicke if she had made a mistake when she said the jury’s verdicts were unanimous, she replied: “Yes.”

The jury were sent out to restart deliberations, and while they later found Paul Yusuff not guilty of possessing a blade or point, jurors were unable to reach verdicts on the other counts and were discharged again.

The three men, who denied all charges, sought to challenge their ongoing detention at HMP Belmarsh amid a planned re-trial in December, arguing that the first not guilty verdicts were “valid” and should not have been “re-opened”.

In a 20-page written ruling on Wednesday, three judges rejected their case.

Dame Victoria Sharp, who heard the challenge alongside Mr Justice Holgate and Mr Justice Hilliard, said the men’s “continuing detention pending their retrial is lawful”.