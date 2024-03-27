Saturday’s Lotto jackpot estimated at £4m after no mid-week winners
Saturday’s lottery jackpot will be an estimated £4 million after no players scooped the top prize in Wednesday’s draw.
The winning Lotto numbers were 01, 03, 22, 27, 42 and 48, while the bonus number was 09.
No-one matched all six main numbers, meaning the jackpot was missed.
However, four players scooped £1 million each after matching five of the six numbers plus the bonus.
Set of balls 11 and draw machine Guinevere were used.
Likewise, no-one matched all five numbers for Lotto HotPicks, which uses the same numbers as the Lotto draw, to take home the £350,000 top prize.
One ticket holder won £13,000 by matching four of the five numbers.
The winning Thunderball numbers were 11, 13, 26, 33 and 35, and the Thunderball was 03.
No ticket holders won £500,000 by matching all five numbers plus the Thunderball.
Three players did match all five regular numbers, earning them £5,000 each.