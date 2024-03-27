Express & Star
Close

Record high migrant Channel crossings for first three months of the year

Some 338 people arrived in boats on Tuesday, taking the total for 2024 to date to 4,644.

Published
Some 338 people arrived in seven boats on Tuesday

The number of migrants who have arrived in the UK so far in 2024 after crossing the Channel has reached a new record high for the first three months of a calendar year.

According to provisional Home Office figures, 338 people arrived in seven boats on Tuesday, taking the total for the year to date to 4,644.

Migrant Channel crossing incidents
Children were among the migrants brought ashore in Dover, Kent, on Tuesday (Gareth Fuller/PA)

This exceeds the previous record high figure of 4,548 for January to March 2022 and had already surpassed the 3,793 arrivals in the first quarter of last year.

The number of crossings recorded so far this year is 23% higher than the total at this point in 2023 (3,770) and 12% higher than the same time in 2022 (4,162), PA news agency analysis of government figures show.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular