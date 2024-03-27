Banksy mural covered with plastic sheeting and wooden boards

The new Banksy mural in north London has been covered with plastic sheeting and surrounded by wooden boards on Wednesday morning.

The mural appeared on the side of a residential building on Hornsey Road in Finsbury Park on March 18.

The anonymous street artist claimed the mural as his own in an Instagram post after it drew crowds and attracted speculation.

The artwork features swathes of bright green paint sprayed onto the building behind a cut-back tree, creating the impression of being its foliage, with a stencil of a person holding a pressure hose.

The boarding and sheeting follow “temporary measures” put in place by Islington Council, including fencing and regular checks from Park Patrol officers to manage crowds and help protect the artwork.

Fencing and plastic sheeting have been put up next to the Banksy artwork in Hornsey Road, Finsbury Park after it was defaced with white paint last week (Aaron Chown/PA)

The mural was defaced just two days after it appeared with two streaks of white paint.

An Islington Council spokesperson said at the time: “We are discussing future solutions with the homeowner, to enable everyone to enjoy the artwork while protecting it, the tree and the surrounding area.”

They said they were also in the process of installing a CCTV camera.

The PA news agency has contacted the authority for comment.