Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after boy, nine, killed in road collision

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a nine-year-old boy died in a road collision.

Dorset Police said the collision involved a cattle transporter, a van, and a car that the child was a passenger in.

Officers were called to the A354 Salisbury Road at East Woodyates in north Dorset at 5.21pm on Monday.

The boy, who was from Hampshire, died at the scene and a woman in her 30s, from the same county, was arrested on suspicion of murder and a driving offence, the force said.

She was taken to hospital with injuries and remains in police custody.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage of the incident that they said included a DAF cattle transporter truck and trailer, a white Ford Transit van, and a grey Citroen DS9.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Third, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “First and foremost, our thoughts are with the loved ones of the young boy during this very difficult time.

“A number of initial lines of inquiry have been carried out and detectives are now undertaking an investigation to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

“I would ask any witnesses who have not already spoken to police, or anyone who may have captured relevant dashcam footage, to please come forward.

“Also, I am keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the manner of driving of any of the vehicles involved prior to the incident.

“A detailed scene examination was carried out overnight and I would like to thank the public for their patience and understanding during the road closure.”