Two teenage e-bike passengers killed in crash involving four cars

Two teenage e-bike riders have been killed in a crash with four cars.

Police said the two boys, aged 16 and 17, were riding pillion on the bike.

The 14-year-old who was driving the bike is in hospital with serious injuries.

A 54-year-old man who was driving one of the cars involved, a blue Vauxhall Mokka, is also in hospital with serious injuries.

The crash happened on the A941 Lossiemouth to Elgin road in Moray at the junction with the B9135 at around 8pm on Monday.

A red Renault Clio, a black Vauxhall Corsa and a white VW Golf were also involved but Police Scotland said no-one else was injured.

The two e-bike passengers were pronounced dead at the scene.

The 14-year-old and the injured driver were taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin. The teenager is now said to be in a stable condition and the driver is “critical but stable”.

Sergeant Iain Nicolson said: “Our thoughts are very much with the families and friends of the two teenagers who died and they need privacy at what is a very upsetting and difficult time for all.

“Our investigation into the crash is ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who has not already spoken to officers and who has any information to help with our inquiries.

“If you have dashcam or anything else that could assist officers, then please get in touch.”

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3247 of March 25.