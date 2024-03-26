Three children died of stab wounds to chest and neck, inquest hears

Three children died after being stabbed in the chest and neck, an inquest has heard.

Fares Bash, aged seven, Joury Bash, aged three, and Mohammed Bash, aged nine months old, died of stab wounds at their home in the Sea Mills area of Bristol on February 18.

An inquest into their deaths was opened at the Avon Coroner’s Court on Tuesday.

The court heard the three children died of knife wounds, with injuries to their chests and necks.

Fares Bash also showed possible signs of asphyxia.

The coroner, Dr Peter Harrowing, adjourned the inquest while detectives continued their investigation.

He said: “Because there are ongoing police investigations, I will adjourn the inquest pending the outcome.”

The inquest opening was attended by the children’s father, Alfil Bash.

Speaking outside the hearing, he cried as he spoke of his devastation at the loss of his children and said he could not get his head around what had happened.

Mr Bash described his oldest son as a “genius boy” who loved football, singing and maths.

In late February hundreds of people attended a vigil in memory of the three children.

Avon and Somerset Police said earlier this month that a 42-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

She was taken to hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening and was detained under the Mental Health Act.

Following the incident, Avon and Somerset Police referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) over prior contact but the watchdog said no investigation was required.