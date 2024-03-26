Co-operative Bank plans to slash around 400 roles in cost-cutting drive

The Co-operative Bank has said it plans to cut around one in 10 of its workforce, shedding approximately 400 jobs, in a bid to cut costs.

The bank said that it was embarking on a consultation and restructure which will lead to a net reduction of 12% of its roles across the organisation.

“Today, we have announced a series of changes across the bank which are essential for the delivery of the next phase of the strategic plan,” the Co-operative Bank said.

“These include the commencement of a consultation on a proposed operating model restructure which is expected to result in a net reduction of approximately 400 roles (12%) across the bank.

“The decision has not been made lightly, and the bank will continue to work closely with our trade union and to support impacted colleagues.”