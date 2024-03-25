B&Q owner sees profits tumble and warns over earnings for the year ahead

B&Q owner Kingfisher has revealed annual profits slumped by more than a quarter and warned over another steep fall in earnings this year as it overhauls its French arm to help revive its fortunes.

The group reported a 25.1% drop in underlying pre-tax profits to £568 million for the year to January 31.

Kingfisher, which owns the Screwfix chain and brands including Castorama and Brico Depot in France, said like-for-like sales tumbled by 5.9% in France and 7.7% elsewhere across Europe.

It said the UK and Ireland saw a more resilient performance, with sales up 0.8%, leaving overall group-wide sales down 3.1%.

The group has pared back sales declines so far in its new financial year, to a fall of 2.3%.

But it warned that profits are expected to drop again, to between £490 million and £550 million in 2024-25, below the £560 million pencilled in by analysts.

It comes after the firm had already warned over profits twice for the year just gone since last autumn.

Kingfisher announced a turnaround plan for its beleaguered French arm, including a store restructuring and shop revamp plan, to help boost its flagging performance in the region.

It said it was a “clear plan to take France to the next level” and “significantly improve the performance and profitability of Castorama”, with plans to cut the space of some stores, having identified around a third of the 95-strong chain as being the lowest performing.

But in the UK, it is planning to open up to 40 new Screwfix stores in the year to next January, while it is also expanding the chain across France and opening stores under the Castorama brand in Poland.

Thierry Garnier, chief executive of Kingfisher, said: “Despite all the macroeconomic and consumer challenges in our markets over the past year, we have stayed focused on our customers and our long-term strategy.”

He added: “In the short term, while repairs, maintenance and renovation activity on existing homes continue to support resilient demand, we are cautious on the overall market outlook for 2024 due

to the lag between housing demand and home improvement demand.

“Against this backdrop we will remain agile and focused on what is within our control – leveraging our strategy to deliver market share growth, driving productivity gains, and managing our costs and cash effectively.”