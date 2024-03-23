Man arrested after 72-year-old man found dead in block of flats

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 72-year-old man was found dead in a block of flats in Worthing, West Sussex.

Emergency services were called to the property in St Botolph’s Road at 6.30pm on Friday.

A 46-year-old man from Crawley has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Sussex Police appealing for information.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Craig Emmerson said: “We have launched a murder investigation and our thoughts are with the man’s family at this extremely difficult time.

“We are extremely keen to speak with anyone with information about what happened.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area to provide reassurance to anyone who is concerned about this incident.”