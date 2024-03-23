18-year-old charged with murder of man shot dead near nightclub

An 18-year-old has been charged with the murder of a man was shot dead near a nightclub in south-east London.

Shaquille Graham, 30, was gunned down at about 4.30am on March 10 in Catford Broadway.

Mr Graham died at the scene after being found with a gunshot wound by paramedics.

Tyler Roberts-Emmanuel, 18, of no fixed address, was arrested on Friday and is due to appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday charged with murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, the Metropolitan Police said.

Mr Graham’s family are being supported by police liaison officers.

His friend Luke Wilson told the Evening Standard: “I have lost my best friend. I’m devastated.

“This is so depressing for future generations. If people like Shaq are getting killed there’s no hope.

“Some people live on the edge and become dangerously involved in gangs … my friend was not one of those.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC quoting CAD1160/10Mar.