RAF chief praises first Ukrainian pilots to complete training in UK

The head of the RAF referenced “The Few”, who fought off the Luftwaffe in the Battle of Britain, as he praised the first Ukrainian pilots to pass-out from their training in Britain.

Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton, the chief of the air staff, said “Ukraine must prevail, your victory is our victory”, as he paid tribute to the skills and motivation of the 10 young pilots at a ceremony on Thursday.

Sir Richard told the pilots at a UK air base: “From our own history in the United Kingdom, we understand perhaps more than most how powerful the few can be against the many.”

He told them: “It’s never been more important for us to stand shoulder to shoulder to counter the aggression of those who seek to undermine our freedoms, our liberty, our stability and the security of the international system, standing up against those who think that might-is-right and they can do as they wish.

“We cannot and will not allow that.”

Sir Richard added: “Your conflict is our conflict. Ukraine must prevail, your victory is our victory.”

He said: “It’s been an honour for us to host you and train you here in the UK.

“The bond between us – our United Kingdom and Ukraine – is strong and I hope that it will go from strength to strength for as long as it takes.”

Ukrainian fast jet pilots at the High-G training and test facility at RAF Cranwell (Andrew Wheeler/UK MOD Crown copyright)

He told the young men: “You have impressed us immensely with your enthusiasm to learn, your motivation, your professional skill, your courage, and your complete focus on your cause.”

He added: “I know your loved ones at home will be enormously proud, just as all of us here are incredibly proud, of what you have achieved.”

The 10 pilots received basic flying, ground school and language training in the UK and they will now move to advanced flying training provided by the French Air Force before learning to fly F-16 fighter jets, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said.

One of the pilots told the PA news agency: “What I really want to say is thank you to the British people who have supported us.”

He said he felt the motivation levels among Ukrainian pilots were even higher than people of other nations who are training due to the role they will play in the war when they return home.

Asked about Sir Richard’s praise for the Ukrainian pilots, another from the group said: “He showed us the unity of Ukraine and UK. His speech was really important motivation for us.”

He added: “We feel stronger together.”

A Ukrainian fast jet pilot at the High-G training and test facility (Andrew Wheeler/UK MOD Crown copyright)

During the passing-out ceremony, a senior Ukrainian military officer told the audience: “I want to express our gratitude to all people of Great Britain, the Government of the UK and the armed forces of Great Britain for your support of our country in our struggle.”

The officer paid tribute to the professionalism of the RAF and said: “Your support is important not only for the Ukrainian people, it’s also important for the whole of Europe.”

He told the pilots: “We will win, we will win together. We are strong, we are free, we are together.”

After the ceremony, there was a fly-past by four of the aircraft in which they have been training.

The MoD said the training is a key UK contribution to the Air Capability Coalition, co-led by the United States, Denmark and the Netherlands, which is helping build an air force of modern fighter jets to form the cornerstone of Ukraine’s armed forces.

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said: “I would like to congratulate these brave pilots on completing their initial training here in the UK. Thanks to the world-renowned skills of the RAF, these pilots have received some of the best training available and are now a step closer to joining the fight against Putin’s illegal invasion.

“The UK has led the way in building Ukraine’s air capabilities over the last two years, enhancing its aircraft with additional equipment, as well as being the first nation to provide long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine.”

Ukraine is set to receive the first F-16 fighter jets in the summer.

The UK does not operate F-16s, which Ukraine has chosen to form the core of its modernised air force, but the MoD said that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Mr Shapps have consistently urged partners and allies to back an international programme to provide training and jets to the Ukrainians.

The trainees join more than 60,000 Ukrainians who have received training in the UK since the Russian invasion of Crimea in 2014, including 36,000 recruits since 2022 through Operation Interflex, the MoD said.